Californian amateur golfer records an amazing ‘condor’ - just two shots on a 649-yard par-six hole

By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:32pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

In the game of golf, a hole-in-one is rare.

But an East Bay man accomplished an even more incredible feat by completing a par-6 hole in just two shots.

Sign up to our newsletter

Amateur golfer Kevin Pon hit what is known as a 'condor' on the 649-yard 18th hole at the Lake Chabot golf course in California.

Pon hit a sensational 500-yard first shot and then followed that up with an equally startling 100-yard approach shot which amazingly found the hole.

US

Golf