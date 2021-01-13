Californian amateur golfer records an amazing ‘condor’ - just two shots on a 649-yard par-six hole
In the game of golf, a hole-in-one is rare.
But an East Bay man accomplished an even more incredible feat by completing a par-6 hole in just two shots.
Amateur golfer Kevin Pon hit what is known as a 'condor' on the 649-yard 18th hole at the Lake Chabot golf course in California.
Pon hit a sensational 500-yard first shot and then followed that up with an equally startling 100-yard approach shot which amazingly found the hole.