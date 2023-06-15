This Friday marks a pivotal night for the home nations and the Republic of Ireland as they embark on their quest for Euro 2024 qualification. Recent campaigns have been largely successful, with all four nations having secured a spot in one of the last two European Championships.

As the new campaign kicks off, hopes are high that this success can be repeated, and here NewsChain's resident football expert Dave Barrett sets the scene.

England's Smooth Sailing:

England seem to have little trouble in their path to qualification. The Three Lions have comfortably secured a spot in the last three Euros and are well on their way to making it four in a row. With two victories from two matches, including an impressive away win against Italy in Naples and a dominant performance at home against Ukraine, Gareth Southgate's squad are exuding confidence.

Southgate has opted to include promising players like Eberechi Eze, while also giving opportunities to individuals like Kalvin Phillips, despite their limited playing time this season. Friday's match against Malta should see a comfortable win for England, allowing Southgate to rotate his squad and give more players valuable playing time.

Dave's prediction: 5-0, in favour of the Three Lions

Scotland's Golden Opportunity:

Scotland find themselves in a favourable position, potentially taking a significant step towards qualification with a win against Norway. Initially expected to be a battle for second place, this match provides Scotland with an opportunity to assert their dominance within the group.

Steve Clarke's team are well aware that even if things don't go as planned, they can still rely on their impressive Nations League campaign to secure a play-off spot. With minimal changes to their squad, aside from the absence of Grant Hanley and Che Adams due to injury, replacements John Souttar and Lawrence Shankland are expected to step up.

The match promises to be a challenging contest, particularly with the formidable Erling Haaland leading the Norwegian attack, however, with a resilient squad in place, Scotland are anticipated to secure a hard-fought victory.

Dave's prediction: 2-1 in Scotland's favour

Wales' Strong Start:

Wales have commenced the qualifying campaign on a positive note, securing a draw against Croatia and a win against Latvia.

Given their success in recent tournaments, Wales will be looking to heighten their qualification chances with a win in what should be one of their more straightforward games . Their upcoming opponents, Armenia, are expected to pose a lesser challenge, given their lower FIFA ranking.

Despite some injury concerns with a number of players, including Danny Ward, Neco Williams, and Aaron Ramsey, all returning from recent injuries, Wales have named a formidable squad. With a strong attacking line-up featuring Brennan Johnson, Tom Bradshaw, Harry Wilson, Dan James, and Kieffer Moore, along with the return of David Brooks following his battle with cancer, Wales are poised to secure a comfortable victory.

Dave's prediction: Wales to win 3-0

Northern Ireland's Uphill Battle:

Northern Ireland face a daunting challenge against Denmark as they aim to navigate their way through a difficult qualifying group.

A loss to Finland and a less convincing victory over San Marino has left them in a difficult position, making this game in Copenhagen even more important. Denmark, a talented side looking to bounce back after an unexpected defeat to Kazakhstan, possess quality players across all positions. Northern Ireland have key absences in Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Conor Washington, and Josh Magennis, which makes Denmark the clear favourite to win the tie.

Dave's prediction: Denmark to win 3-0

Republic of Ireland's Must-Win Clash:

The Republic of Ireland find themselves in a precarious position after a narrow defeat to powerhouse France in their opening group match.

While the boys in green put in a commendable performance, a win against Greece on Friday becomes crucial to keeping their qualification hopes alive.

The match is expected to be a tense and closely contested affair, possibly decided by a moment of brilliance or a set piece. For Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, this campaign represents a make-or-break opportunity, particularly given it is the final year of his contract.

Evan Ferguson, the young talent from Brighton, carries the hopes of the Irish attack, supported by Mikey Johnston and Michael Obafemi. Greece, historically strong at home, will present a challenge, but Republic of Ireland are predicted to break Greece's impressive home run and secure a vital victory.

Dave's prediction: Republic to win 2-1