Manchester United are intensifying pre-season preparations, with their first stop in Norway to face Leeds United. Erik ten Hag, Manchester's manager, is keen to strengthen the team with new signings, including a goalkeeper and a striker. The club is reportedly close to signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, following David De Gea's departure. However, their bid for Brazilian 'wonderkid' Vitor Roque may fall through, with the player likely going to Barcelona, as confirmed by Roque’s agent Andre Cury.

Lewis Miley, a 17-year-old midfielder, will remain with Newcastle United's first team after joining the squad for pre-season training. Miley, the youngest-ever Premier League player for the Magpies, regularly trained with Eddie Howe's team last season and featured in mid-season friendly matches. His continued presence in Newcastle United's training indicates a likely role in the club's seven pre-season friendlies and possibly the competitive season. Newcastle United will compete in four competitions this season. Commenting on Miley's capabilities, Howe stated that the promising player had not looked out of place during training and showed potential for the upcoming season.

As the 2023/24 season approaches, Rangers are gearing up with six new additions to their squad, under the guidance of boss Michael Beale. With the objective of closing the gap on reigning champions Celtic, Rangers aim for another year in the Champions League's group stage. Rangers are known for their fervent fanbase which includes numerous professional footballers who have admitted their admiration for the team, despite not having had the opportunity to play for them.

Everton have announced their 28-man squad for their pre-season training in Switzerland. The team will spend five days in the Alps and play a friendly against Stade Nyonnais. Notable absentees include Seamus Coleman, who is recovering from a knee injury, and James Garner who has been granted additional time off following England Under-21's European Championship win. Demarai Gray is also absent due to international duty with Jamaica. Everton also confirmed that Mason Holgate and Vitalii Mykolenko will not be joining the squad because of minor injuries.

Jurrien Timber's move to Arsenal appears to have been inadvertently confirmed through an Instagram post by his brother. The Ajax star, linked with the Emirates Stadium over the summer, is part of Mikel Arteta's ongoing project. The Gunners have already welcomed Kai Havertz, and Timber, along with Declan Rice, are expected to join soon. Last year, Timber was rumoured to be joining former boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but it appears that Arteta has finalised a £40 million deal. This comes after Arsenal's premature announcement of Havertz's signing, which drew criticism from the player himself.

Liverpool are in ongoing discussions over the potential signing of 19-year-old Belgian international Romeo Lavia from Southampton. Lavia, one of the Saints' standout performers last season, may be recruited as a third midfielder in the summer transfer window, following the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for £95 million. Lavia's future at Southampton looks uncertain following their Premier League relegation and a £50 million price tag has been speculated. Though Arsenal and Chelsea have expressed interest, Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring him to Anfield, particularly if Thiago Alcantara departs.

Under Unai Emery's leadership, Aston Villa have shown significant improvement, bringing a positive atmosphere back to Villa Park. The decision to appoint the former Arsenal and Villarreal manager last year has proven highly beneficial. Next season, the club are set to participate in the Europa Conference League, much to the excitement of their fans. If transfer rumours are true, Aston Villa's line-up could undergo exciting changes for the following season.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper, Loris Karius, and defender, Paul Dummett, have agreed to extend their contracts with Newcastle United until summer 2024. Karius initially joined Newcastle on a short-term deal in 2022 and has since become an integral part of the club's goalkeeping group. Dummett, the longest-serving player at the club, has made over 200 appearances since his debut in 2013. Additionally, Newcastle have confirmed the retention of Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United pair Karl Darlow and Ryan Fraser. Despite still awaiting approval for a takeover, Leeds are getting ready to advance with transfer plans under new manager Daniel Farke. Darlow is likely to end his long-standing association with Newcastle for more regular first-team opportunities. Fraser's future at Newcastle seems doubtful due to a previous fallout with head coach Eddie Howe. However, Fraser's high weekly wages could present a hurdle for potential suitors. Leeds, despite their recent relegation, might be able to afford his services.

Arsenal are actively moving in this summer's transfer market with imminent confirmations for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Newcastle United are eyeing Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, following Antonee Robinson committing to Fulham. Arsenal's interest in Jeremie Frimpong has hit a snag; new agents have increased his price to £35m. Arsenal continue to probe the transfer window under Mikel Arteta, looking for the right elements to augment their Premier League title challenge.