Manchester United are preparing for an upcoming match against Lyon in Scotland. Coach Erik ten Hag aims to fine-tune his team ahead of the new season, focusing on challenging Manchester City and other clubs for the Premier League title. To support this, new signings are planned, including Dean Henderson's £20million move to Nottingham Forest and the signing of Andre Onana as the new goalkeeper. In addition, Marcus Rashford, after an impressive season, has agreed to a five-year contract with a significant pay rise, marking a key part of Ten Hag's future plans.

The Premier League's return is imminent, with clubs making significant investments in new signings for an anticipated competitive season. Notable transfers include Declan Rice to Arsenal, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, and Kai Havertz to Chelsea. As the world's wealthiest division, the English top tier demonstrates its financial prowess with extravagant transfer spends, elevating their squad market values. A new leader in squad valuation now surpasses the reigning champions. This article ranks all 20 clubs by updated squad valuations and highlights high-value players on each team.

West Ham United are interested in signing Harvey Barnes, following the record-breaking transfer of Declan Rice to Arsenal. Barnes, valued at £40 million, is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United, though no deal has been reached. The winger was absent from recent friendlies, leading to speculation about his future. Leicester City's manager, Enzo Marseca, confirmed Barnes's absence was due to a minor issue, but did not comment on potential transfers. It remains to be seen if Barnes will join Leicester's upcoming pre-season tour in Thailand.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) CEO, Sam Kennedy, has confirmed that Liverpool need to invest 'with discipline' amidst increasing competitiveness in the Premier League. Since their £300m takeover in 2010, FSG have led Liverpool to major titles but have faced criticism over their self-sustainable financial model. Recent £95m signings include Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. FSG, seeking investors for Liverpool since November 2022, are also known for owning other sports franchises. Kennedy highlighted the group's investment in 'blue-chip assets' and venues in need of care as part of their strategic approach.

Former Liverpool defender, Yasser Larouci, has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan, with an option for the Blades to buy. Having made minimal senior appearances for Liverpool, Larouci was released by the Reds at the end of the 2021 season. After a stint with Troyes in France, he is eager to reconnect with former teammate Rhian Brewster at Bramall Lane. Blades manager, Paul Heckingbottom, is enthusiastic about Larouci's abilities and how they will contribute to his team's style of play. Liverpool will face Sheffield United on 5th December and again on 3rd April.

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is expected to join Queens Park Rangers following his departure from Everton. Despite Everton's interest in extending his stay, Begovic declined a new contract. He had previously been linked with newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town. However, reports suggest Begovic has chosen to play in the Championship with QPR instead. The West London club finished 20th last season. Further details of his switch to QPR are anticipated today.

Chelsea have left 19-year-old midfielder Omari Hutchinson out of their pre-season tour squad for the United States to facilitate a potential loan move, according to The Athletic. Both Hutchinson and fellow youth player Harvey Vale have been omitted from the travelling team to focus on securing loans. West Bromwich Albion, who have previously shown interest in Hutchinson, may now move to sign him. Since joining Chelsea from Arsenal last year, Hutchinson has made two senior appearances and achieved impressive statistics for the Chelsea Under-23s.

Leeds United are currently the front-runners in the quest to sign Newcastle United's goalkeeper Karl Darlow, after Hull City withdrew due to the £5 million price tag. Despite impressing Hull City during a loan spell, the club have decided they cannot meet Newcastle's asking price. Other clubs showing interest include Bournemouth and Middlesbrough. Darlow, who joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest nine years ago, is still expected to leave St James' Park, even though he participated in their first pre-season friendly match.

Harry Maguire expressed disappointment after being stripped of his captaincy role at Manchester United, sparking exit rumours. The England international, who has made only eight Premier League starts in the last season, was appointed club captain in 2020 after joining Man Utd from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019. Despite his release from captaincy duties ahead of the 2023-24 season, Maguire pledged to continue to give his all every time he wears the shirt. Meanwhile, former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy suggested that Maguire could be a good fit for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have been given an opportunity to sign Roma's Roger Ibanez. The Brazilian is also attracting interest from Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. Despite previous interest in Ibanez, Newcastle are focusing their efforts on signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City. In the meantime, they are also dealing with budget constraints due to Financial Fair Play regulations.