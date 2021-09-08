Alex Albon agrees deal to race for Williams next season
Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season after agreeing a deal to race for Williams
The London-born Thai will take George Russell’s seat following confirmation of the Briton’s deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.
Albon, 25, was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team.
But following 12 months on the sidelines, Albon will be handed a second chance in the sport.
Albon will partner Nicholas Latifi who has been retained by Williams for a third season.
“I am really excited and looking forward to returning to a Formula One race seat in 2022,” said Albon, who has been Red Bull’s reserve driver this year.
“When you take a year out of F1 it’s never certain you will make a return so I’m extremely thankful to Red Bull and Williams for believing in me and helping me on my journey back to the grid.”