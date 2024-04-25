Designer Adrian Newey reportedly keen to leave Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton could be followed to Ferrari by one of the most decorated designers in Formula One history, with Adrian Newey reported to have told Red Bull he wants to leave.

Newey, 65, is considered to be the mastermind behind Red Bull’s unprecedented dominance of the sport, with Max Verstappen on course to secure his fourth consecutive world championship.

Authoritative German publication Auto Motor und Sport first claimed on Thursday that the British designer – also responsible for Sebastian Vettel’s four titles as well as World Championship-winning machines at Williams and McLaren in a glory-laden history in F1 – is poised to leave Red Bull at the end of the year.

Responding to the story, a Red Bull spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025, and we are unaware of him joining any other team.”

Newey has recently been heavily linked with a move to Ferrari with Hamilton, 39, leaving Mercedes to join the Italian giants for 2025. Ferrari did not comment on the prospect of Newey joining them when approached by PA.

Newey, who moved to Red Bull from McLaren in 2006, is also thought to have been made an offer by Aston Martin’s billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll. But PA has been told by sources that Newey will not be joining the Silverstone-based team.

Newey’s apparent desire to end his near two-decade association at Red Bull comes with the team embroiled in controversy after team principal Christian Horner was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female employee.

Horner, who was exonerated by Red Bull’s parent company GmbH on the eve of last month’s curtain raiser in Bahrain, has always denied the claims.

But Newey’s reported desire to leave may also have a ramification on the future of Verstappen, who has refused on multiple occasions to confirm he will remain with Red Bull.

Verstappen, under contract with Red Bull until 2028, said at last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix that he only wanted a “quiet and peaceful environment” when pressed over whether he would remain with the team.

And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff refused to shut down a move for the Dutchman, who has won four of the five races so far, as a replacement for Hamilton.

For Hamilton, however, the prospect of Newey joining him at Ferrari will come as a huge boost in his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth world crown.

Hamilton’s failure to win extended to 50 races in Shanghai with Mercedes – the team which carried him to six of his seven championships – enduring another underwhelming campaign.

Hamilton will be back in action at next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix – the sixth round of his final campaign with the Silver Arrows.