Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in doubt due to persistent rain in northern Italy

Formula One personnel have been told to stay away from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with adverse weather conditions placing doubts over this weekend’s race in Imola, the PA news agency understands.

Persistent rain in the region saw the paddock at the circuit in northern Italy evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding.

Although the track is not under water, the surrounding area is struggling to cope with the extreme weather and the rain is forecast to continue on Wednesday.

PA understands that if conditions do not improve, there is a risk the sixth round of the season could be cancelled.

F1 bosses remain in constant dialogue with the promoter and local authorities to see if it can press on with the schedule, with first practice due to start on Friday.

A final decision on whether the race can go ahead is expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

Although the circuit has not been flooded, there are concerns over the safety of transporting spectators to and from the venue, and also having to divert emergency services to stage the race.

The grid’s 10 teams will also face a scramble to get ready for the event following the evacuation on Tuesday, and the advice by local authorities not to travel to the circuit on Wednesday.

The Emilia Romagna region has been badly affected by torrential rain which caused extensive flooding, killing two people and forcing hundreds to be evacuated from their homes, earlier this month.

The race in Imola is due to kick off F1’s first triple header of the season, with races to follow on consecutive weekends in Monaco and Spain in the sport’s record 23-round campaign.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen holds a 14-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings after five races.