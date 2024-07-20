Lando Norris leads McLaren one-two in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Lando Norris saw off McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The British driver executed an impressive lap at the Hungaroring to beat Piastri to top spot by just 0.022 seconds and claim only the third pole of his career – and McLaren’s first front-row lockout in nearly a dozen years.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to settle for third, 0.046 sec back.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fourth and British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton took fifth. In the other Mercedes, George Russell crashed out of qualifying at the first hurdle and is set to start 17th.

RB’s Yuki Tsunoda crashed heavily at turn five, leading to a suspension with just two minutes and 13 seconds of qualifying remaining.

But while Norris led off a gaggle of cars at the restart, light drizzle meant none of the major players improved on their earlier times.

Norris, 24, has looked the real deal throughout practice and his timely pole arrives just a fortnight after he confessed to throwing away a home win at Silverstone.

“I am very happy because ending up on top is the best part,” said Norris, 84 points behind Verstappen in the standings at the midway stage of the season. “A one-two for the team is fantastic.

“We have got confidence. We are not searching for it. We have a good car to fight for pole and that is what we did today. To end up on pole is sweet.”

Hamilton vowed to use his victory at Silverstone as a springboard to further success but both he and Mercedes were brought back down to earth at a venue which the seven-time world champion has so often ruled.

Hamilton’s eight victories and nine poles at the Hungaroring are unmatched but he has not been happy with the handling of his Silver Arrows all weekend and, after progressing to Q3 by the skin of his teeth, he finished more than six tenths behind Norris.

Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull, and indeed the sport, is in serious jeopardy after he crashed out of Q1 for the second race in row.

Despite signing a two-year extension to stay at Red Bull in June, the 34-year-old is in the midst of a desperate run which has seen him score just 15 points in his last six appearances.

Team principal Christian Horner described his driver’s form as “unsustainable” at Silverstone and then hauled him into his kitchen following the British GP for a crisis summit.

But Perez’s shunt here at turn eight will raise further questions about his future with New Zealander and Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson waiting in the wings after he tested for the team at Silverstone last week.

Perez qualified 16th and, when the running restarted following an 11-minute delay, Russell became the day’s second high-profile early casualty.

As a damp track improved in the concluding minutes of Q1, Russell was unable to generate enough speed in his Mercedes to make it out of the first session – a fall from grace for the driver who captured pole at Silverstone.

“Sorry about this sessions, guys,” said Russell. “It’s on me.” He is due to line up from 17th on Sunday.