Lewis Hamilton knocked out in first qualifying session in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton was sensationally knocked out at the first round of qualifying and will start only 16th for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The struggling seven-time world champion failed to put in a lap good enough to haul himself into Q2 under the lights of the Jeddah street circuit.
Hamilton’s race engineer, Peter Bonnington said: “Unfortunately that is us in P16.”
A disconsolate Hamilton, six tenths slower than George Russell in the other Mercedes, replied: “I am so sorry, guys.”
Hamilton and his Mercedes team have struggled to get on top of this season’s new regulations.
But nobody predicted Formula One’s most decorated driver would fall at the first hurdle in the second qualifying session of the new campaign.
With two minutes of Q1 remaining, Hamilton, who won in Jeddah last year, said: “Can’t seem to improve, man… are we are at risk right now?”
Bonnington replied: “Affirm, we are at risk.”
And although Hamilton improved with his final run to temporarily move up to 15th and out of the danger zone, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll beat Hamilton’s time to cause a shock result.
