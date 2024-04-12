Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut to be in Australia as 2025 calendar is confirmed

Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut in Australia after Formula One’s bosses announced next season’s record-equalling 24-round calendar.

Hamilton, 39, is set to realise a childhood dream when he swaps Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, with the seven-time world champion’s opening race to take place in Melbourne on March 16.

It will mark the first time since 2019 that the F1 season has kicked off at Albert Park after the following year’s scheduled opener was cancelled at the last minute amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 2025 campaign is due to end in Abu Dhabi on December 7, with the British Grand Prix – starting the first of its new 10-year contract extension at Silverstone – on July 6.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen has been vocal in his criticism at the ever-expanding length of the F1 schedule.

But for next season, at least, there will be no new additions to the calendar.

The campaign has started in Bahrain for the past four seasons, but with Ramadan staged throughout March in 2025, the rounds in the Gulf kingdom, and in Saudi Arabia, will be pushed back to April.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar.

“Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top-class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula One with such incredible enthusiasm.”

After four rounds of the current season, Verstappen holds a 13-point championship lead in his bid to secure four consecutive world titles. The next race takes place in Shanghai a week on Sunday.

Full 2025 F1 calendar

March 16 – Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)March 23 – Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)April 6 – Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)April 13 – Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)April 20 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)May 4 – Miami Grand Prix (Miami)May 18 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)May 25 – Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)June 1 – Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)June 15 – Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)June 29 – Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)July 6 – British Grand Prix (Silverstone)July 27 – Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)August 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)August 31 – Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)September 7 – Italian Grand Prix (Monza)September 21 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)October 5 – Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)October 19 – United States Grand Prix (Austin)October 26 – Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)November 9 – Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos)November 22 – Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)November 30 – Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)December 7 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)