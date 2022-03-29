Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

Former FIA president Max Mosley shot himself after being told he had just weeks to live, an inquest has heard.

Mosley took his own life at his London home in May 2021 after learning he likely had a “very limited life expectancy” and was in “debilitating” pain, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Evidence at the inquest revealed the 81-year-old contacted his personal assistant the night before he was found dead to tell him about his decision to kill himself.

Mosley, who was president of Formula One’s governing body from 1993 to 2009, could not be persuaded and had formed a “settled intent”, the court heard.

Max Mosley seen arriving in the paddock before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Northamptonshire (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

He was then said to have had a last meal with his wife and written a suicide note which was found the following day.

Senior Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying she was “satisfied” Mosley intended to kill himself.

She added: “I am also entirely satisfied Mr Mosley would not have undertaken this action but for the distressing and debilitating terminal lymphoma.”

The court heard how Mosley developed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a cancer affecting immune cells, in 2019 and “explored all treatment options”.

Max Mosley was president of the FIA for 16 years (PA) (PA Archive)

However, despite the efforts of doctors, none were successful and he had been moved on to palliative care.

Dr Wilcox recorded a cause of death as a gunshot wound, adding that the cancer was a contributing factor.

Concluding the hearing, she said Mosley was a “remarkable man”, and added: “I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Mosley. I wish you all well.”

The inquest also heard from Mosley’s relatives that he felt his biggest achievement as president of the FIA was “the promotion of road safety” and “green technology in F1”.