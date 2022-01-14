14 January 2022

Mike Krack ‘thrilled and honoured’ to be named new Aston Martin team principal

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2022

Aston Martin have appointed Mike Krack as their new team principal.

Krack, who replaces Otmar Szafnauer following his departure earlier this month, joins the British team from BMW.

Krack oversaw BMW’s Formula E, GT and IMSA programmes. He previously worked in Formula One with Sauber.

Krack will be tasked with propelling Aston Martin to the front of the grid following an underwhelming first campaign back on the F1 grid.

He will report to Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh and the team’s ambitious owner Lawrence Stroll.

“It is a thrill and an honour to have been appointed to the position of team principal of Aston Martin,” said Krack.

“I am very grateful to Lawrence (Stroll) and Martin (Whitmarsh) for giving me such a fantastic opportunity.

“Aston Martin is one of the greatest automotive brands in the world, and to have been asked to play a leading role in delivering the on-track Formula One success that such an illustrious name so richly deserves is a challenge that I plan to embrace with energy and enthusiasm.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Out! World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic sent packing by Australia’s Immigration Minister as visa is cancelled for second time

world news

Did Downing Street hold two ‘parties’ the night before the Queen sat alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral?

world news

Andrew stops using HRH style as Queen removes his military roles and patronages

news