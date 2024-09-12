The door for Max Verstappen is always open – Aston Martin team principal

Team principal Mike Krack says the door is open for Max Verstappen to follow Adrian Newey in joining Aston Martin.

Newey, considered the greatest Formula One technical mastermind of his generation, has signed a long-term deal to join Aston Martin on March 1 in a move which will earn him in the region of £20million a year.

The 65-year-old Briton’s departure from Red Bull, after almost two decades with the team, was announced in May.

Verstappen, under contract at Red Bull until 2028, has won the last three world championships in a Newey-designed car.

Krack believes that the arrival of Newey, who has won world championships at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, is a signal of intent from owner Lawrence Stroll and will make the team an attractive proposition.

“The door for Max Verstappen is always open I think, for everything,” Krack said.

“We will be more attractive for every area just for that signing, due to the increased credibility. It is proof that this project can achieve its targets.”

Newey will team up with Stroll’s 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43, who is under contract until the end of 2026.

Alonso will turn 45 during the 2026 season – the first in which Newey will have had a full input into the car design.

But Krack believes Alonso will be invigorated by the chance to work with Newey and hinted he could remain at the Silverstone-based team beyond his current deal.

“He may want to stay longer now. We have not had these conversations but I think it is clear Fernando has a long future in this team,” Krack added.

“He was all excited about it on Tuesday when we announced it. He was even saying he would use some of his wages to pay Adrian!

“You can see the huge respect that these two people have for each other and I think that Adrian has always wanted to work with someone like Fernando and vice versa.”