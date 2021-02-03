25,000 fans in PPE kits to attend Super Bowl LV, plus 30,000 cut-outs

The NFL has announced the official capacity of this weekend's Super Bowl LV - the smallest in history.

There will be 25,000 fans at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, along with 30,000 cut-outs. Of the 25,000 fans expected to attend, 7,500 will be vaccinated healthcare workers who have been given free tickets.

All fans will be provided with free PPE kits upon arrival at the stadium, which they will be required to wear. The game will be one of the largest outdoor events held in the United States since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who's playing?

The reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, featuring legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

When does it start and how can I watch?

The game will start around 11:30pm in UK time, running until around 3am and can be viewed on BBC1 and Sky.

Where is it being held?