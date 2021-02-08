Buccaneers fans celebrate hometown Super Bowl win and hail hero Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in front of a reduced crowd to become the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl on their home field - and the fans who couldn't get inside the stadium took to the streets of Tampa too hail their heroes.
Superstar quarterback Tom Brady steered the Buccs to a comfortable win to extend his record for Super Bowl wins to seven.
Sign up to our newsletter
This was the 43 year-old's first season in Florida after a glittering 20-year spell with the New England Patriots and despite facing Chiefs' dynamic young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the veteran threw three touchdown passes to prevent the Chiefs becoming the first back-to-back NFL champions since Brady and the Patriots in the 2004 season.
Brady became the oldest player to play in the biggest game in US sport, extending his record for Super Bowl appearances to 10 and joining Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams.