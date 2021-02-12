Should NFL release audio of Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu’s on-field Super Bowl exchange?
So, just what was said between superstar quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu during their on-field spat at Super Bowl LV?
It seems we might never know as, following an apology from Brady, only he, Mathieu and NFL Films has the answer - with the latter having no plans to release the audio.
According to a source, NFL Films typically does not reveal the audio of such squabbles between players.
In a tweet posted after the game, that was later deleted, Mathieu said: “He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him.”
That prompted speculation from some that Brady had used a slur or something else that crossed the line.
Former player, now commentator Michael Irvin, who apparently has heard the audio, said on Rich Eisen’s show that no slurs were used.