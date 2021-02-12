Should NFL release audio of Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu’s on-field Super Bowl exchange?

By Sports Team
16:04pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

So, just what was said between superstar quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu during their on-field spat at Super Bowl LV?

It seems we might never know as, following an apology from Brady, only he, Mathieu and NFL Films has the answer - with the latter having no plans to release the audio.

Sign up to our newsletter

According to a source, NFL Films typically does not reveal the audio of such squabbles between players.

In a tweet posted after the game, that was later deleted, Mathieu said: “He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him.”

That prompted speculation from some that Brady had used a slur or something else that crossed the line.

Former player, now commentator Michael Irvin, who apparently has heard the audio, said on Rich Eisen’s show that no slurs were used.

US

Super Bowl

Tom Brady