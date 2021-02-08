Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ triumph sees first female coaches to win the Super Bowl
15:41pm, Mon 08 Feb 2021
Two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff made history during Super Bowl LV.
Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar were the first women to win the Super Bowl as coaches and the Buccaneers are the only NFL team with two female full-time assistant coaches.
Locust was hired during the last offseason as the Bucs' assistant defensive line coach. She took up semi-professional football at 40.
Javadifar, a former college basketball player, was the assistant strength and conditioning coach. They featured among one of the most diverse coaching staffs in the NFL with the team's three coordinators all being black.
Their success comes after Katie Sowers of the San Francisco 49ers became the first female to coach at the Super Bowl last year.