NHL returns with cautious optimism

By Dylan Terry
23:20pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
The NHL season returned to the ice on Wednesday with many questioning if it was the right decision amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The league is hoping the season will go off without a hitch, as businesses that rely on the games are looking for ways to save their bottom line.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to soar across the United States, with more than 23 million positive tests now recorded in the country.

The death toll in the US now stands at 393,928 as of Thursday lunchtime.

The number of cases in Canada is also worrying as they recorded nearly 7,000 new cases on Wednesday, while their death toll climbed to an overall total of 17,838.

