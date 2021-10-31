A Case Of You primed for Breeders’ Cup bid

A Case Of You is in fine shape and acclimatising well in California as he bids for a fairytale Breeders’ Cup victory at Del Mar.

The three-year-old has already provided Ado McGuinness with his first Group One success – when finishing with a flourish to get up for a thrilling short-head verdict in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on Arc day.

A Case Of You had last year’s returning Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint heroine Glass Slippers five lengths behind him in third that day.

McGuinness can therefore have realistic hopes of cracking America too, and he reports that the transatlantic venture is going very much to plan so far.

“He’s in great form, and we’re very happy with him,” said the County Dublin trainer.

“He travelled over really well, and the guys told me he was in great form. The flying didn’t take anything out of him.”

McGuinness acknowledges a tough and very different test awaits A Case Of You at the weekend – and that a favourable draw will be a big help.

He added: “Fingers crossed, it’s exciting times – and we’re hoping for a low draw now.

“The draw is very important over there, because it’s a very tight track – but he won’t win it if I leave him at home.

“The last day was a big day. People were saying he wasn’t fast enough, but the Abbaye is as fast a five furlongs as you’ll ever get.

“We’re delighted with his work and can only hope that he’ll do us justice and run a big race over there.”