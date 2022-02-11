A Case Of You set for Dubai after Dundalk success

A Case Of You warmed up for a trip to Dubai with a cosy success in the Book [email protected]DundalkStadium com Race at the County Louth track.

The son of Hot Streak will head to the Middle East for the Group Three Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint on March 5 with the Group One Al Quoz Sprint, at the end of next month, the target.

Last season’s Prix de l’Abbaye winner displayed his wellbeing by dismissing his three rivals with the minimum of fuss after Logo Hunter, who would have been his main opponent, was withdrawn.

The four-year-old colt, having his first race since finishing fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar in November, travelled well within himself throughout the six furlongs.

Ronan Whelan settled the 4-11 favourite just behind the leader Meishar before asking him his effort. A Case Of You quickened nicely to lead inside the final furlong and go on to beat the pacemaker by three and a half lengths.

McGuinness’s assistant Stephen Thorne said:- “The boss is away in Dubai at the moment. We’re delighted with the run, we were keen to get a prep run into him before we head on our travels.

“The plan is the Group Three on Super Saturday and then, all being well, we’ll end up in the Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night.

“Our apprentice Cian MacRedmond is a big part of this horse, he rides him every day. He works very hard and has prepared the horse beautifully again.

“Ado was delighted and all being well we’ll be on the flight at the end of the month.”