A genius in the saddle – Lester Piggott in pictures

Sport / Men's Sport / Racing / 29 May 2022A genius in the saddle – Lester Piggott in picturesBy NewsChain Sport29 May 2022 Lester Piggott, aged 12, sitting on a horse at his father's stables in Lambourn (PA) (PA Archive)Lester Piggott winning the Derby in 1970 aboard Nijinsky – they would go on to land the Triple Crown (PA) (PA Archive)Never Say Die was the first of Lester Piggott's nine Derby winners when he triumphed at Epsom in 1954 (PA) (PA Archive)Rodrigo De Triano was Lester Piggott's final British Classic winner when he took the 2000 Guineas in 1992 (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)Lester Piggott after winning the Oaks for the Queen with Carrozza in 1957 (PA) (PA Wire)Willie Carson (left) and Frankie Dettori (right) with Lester Piggott (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) (PA Archive)Sir Anthony McCoy with Lester Piggott (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) (PA Wire)The Queen unveiled a statue of Lester Piggott at the 2019 Derby meeting (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)Lester Piggott won the Ascot Gold Cup 10 times – and three times in succession aboard the mighty Sagaro (PA) (PA Archive)Lester Piggott in the silks of Nijinsky (PA). (PA Archive)