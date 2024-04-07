A Lilac Rolla digs deep for Group Three glory

A Lilac Rolla maintained her unbeaten record with a gritty display in the Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” Stakes at Leopardstown.

Paddy Twomey’s filly had won both her starts at two, and she had one piece of standout form in terms of this Group Three.

She had finished in front of Aidan O’Brien’s Opera Singer at the Curragh in August, with that filly going on to win the Prix Marcel Boussac by five lengths.

Sent off at 9-2, A Lilac Rolla’s rider Billy Lee was keen not to let Seamie Heffernan get too far clear on Kitty Rose and from a long way out the two had it between themselves.

Both of them stuck to the task gamely but it was A Lilac Rolla who just came out on top by a head, with the pair almost three lengths clear of Buttons in third.

“I think she’s a good filly and I’d hoped she would do something like that,” said Twomey.

“I haven’t run her since she won the second time last year as she just grew and I wanted to give her the time. I’m glad I did and she’s trained well all winter.

“I was looking forward to coming here today, although the heavy ground was a concern as her form was on good ground. She’s uncomplicated and she’s tough.

“She had every chance to curl up if she wanted to but she didn’t.

“We’re lucky that we have good horses and good owners. I’m very well supported and appreciative of that.”