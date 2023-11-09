A Plus Tard could bypass Betfair Chase engagement

A Plus Tard is “odds against” to bid for a second win in the Betfair Chase at Haydock later this month, according to Cheveley Park Stud director Richard Thompson.

The nine-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Grade One contest in 2021 before going on to lift that season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup in spectacular fashion.

However, a disappointing defence of his Haydock crown set the tone for a lacklustre campaign last term, pulling up on his return to Cheltenham before finishing a well-beaten third at Aintree.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead has again entered A Plus Tard for the Betfair Chase on November 25, but Thompson feels that may be a big ask on his first run back.

He said: “I think it’s odds against he runs at Haydock, but he’ll be out soon I think. I’m told he’s in good form and we’re looking forward to seeing how he runs.

“He’s had a few issues, as everyone knows. I think those are sorted now, hopefully, and he’ll be out soon, but the Betfair Chase may be a bit of a stretch for him as it’s only two weeks away.”

When asked if A Plus Tard could make his comeback at a slightly lower level, Thompson added: “I would have thought that will be the plan more than the Betfair Chase. Henry will make the plan, but I get the flavour that he may go that route.

“There’s no pressure. He’s a Gold Cup winner and a Betfair Chase winner and has given us four Grade Ones – he’s given us some fantastic days.”