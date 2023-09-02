Aablan demonstrates his promise with Solario Stakes victory
The Group Three contest has a fine roll of honour, with the likes of Kingman, Too Darn Hot and 2018 Derby victor Masar all landing the contest in the last 10 years.
Like Masar, Aablan was representing trainer Charlie Appleby in the blue Godolphin silks and he carried plenty of market confidence after winning on debut at Newmarket last month.
Sent off the 7-4 favourite in the hands of James Doyle, Aablan went to challenge two furlongs out but could not quite get his head in front of leader Inishfallen and looked set to be swamped as Starlore was unleashing his run down the outside.
However, Aablan kept finding between those two rivals, digging deep to get his head in front just strides from the post, prevailing by a neck from 22-1 shot Inishfallen.
Devil’s Point finished with a flourish widest of all to be beaten a length and a quarter in third, with Starlore edged into fourth by a short head.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox