Aalto blitzes Bunbury Cup foes for emphatic victory

French recruit Aalto secured his first victory since joining Ian Williams in the bet365 Bunbury Cup at Newmarket.

A multiple winner in his homeland, the four-year-old had finished second twice from six attempts for his new connections, most recently going down by just half a length at Haydock last week.

Stepping into what is always a fiercely competitive handicap, Aalto was a 15-2 shot in the hands of Rossa Ryan, who was happy to take his time in the early stages of the seven-furlong contest, burying his mount in midfield for much of the way.

The four-year-old began to make his move with three furlongs left to run, moving smoothly into the slipstream of the pacesetting Lethal Levi before being switched closer to the stands’ rail to throw down his challenge.

Aalto found another gear upon meeting the rising ground and was well on top at the line, beating the gallant Lethal Levi by two lengths.

Summerghand was third, with 5-1 favourite Carrytheone making late headway to grab fourth after enduring a troubled passage.

Williams said: “He’s been a little bit disappointing in lesser races and we thought we’d been unfortunate when it rained, but it’s great for the owners, who enjoyed a great run yesterday with Oneforthegutter (second).

“I thought we had a minimum of a miler when he came from France, and I thought he’d stay a bit further, maybe a mile and two, but I’ve got that wrong.

“What he wants is good cover and a strong pace and you are only going to get that in good races and the race opened up for him today.

“He probably got there too early. He travelled through his race well but I’ve seen him do that before and get beat, so it was good to see him win today.

“It’s a special race to win, we’ve been placed in it before and been disappointed not to win, so to come here and win a race like this – we’re not a huge stable, so it’s good to win.

“Assuming he comes out okay, Ascot (International Stakes) is very much on the agenda.”