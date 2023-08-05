Aberama strikes Stewards’ Cup Gold

Aberama Gold ploughed through the Goodwood mud to win the Coral Stewards’ Cup for David O’Meara and Andrea Atzeni.

Having joined O’Meara following former trainer Keith Dalgleish’s retirement, Aberama Gold was winning his second big prize within a week having also triumphed at York last Saturday.

The six-year-old was a Listed winner at his peak for Dalgleish but had fallen down the handicap last season and O’Meara is reaping the rewards now.

The victory capped a fine week for Atzeni who won the Richmond Stakes on Vandeek and only recently announced his intention to take up a six-month contract in Hong Kong later this month.

Aberama Gold was always travelling well in the middle group with Mr Wagyu and having seen off his fellow northern raider, it was Apollo One who emerged as the only danger.

The 2021 Ayr Gold Cup winner Bielsa was third with Mr Wagyu fading into fourth.

Atzeni said: “It was pretty straightforward for me, but the only thing I would say is that the horse drawn in 16 tried to go under (the stalls, Rumstar) and became loose. I was aware of that, but we got a nice tow into the race and my horse travelled well. It’s hard going out there, but when I let him down he picked up. It was the longest final furlong.

“The loose horse gave me something to aim at, but you never know what he might have done and I was just aware in case he came across me – luckily he didn’t.

“I never regret anything in my life and I made the decision (to ride in Hong Kong) a little while back. I’m looking forward to it and taking each day as it comes, and it’s a great result to win this race.”

The Ayr Gold Cup is a good target and it’s seven weeks to Ayr

O’Meara said: “His owner (Evan Sutherland) told me he would handle the ground better than most and he was spot on.

“The loose horse was a bit of a concern early doors but Andrea said he was always travelling well and kept filling up. Those around him were off the bridle while we were on it.

“We’re lucky to have him and to land such a big pot. Keith (Dalgleish) will be a loss to Scottish racing.”

O’Meara’s other runner Summerghand was withdrawn at the start and both horses could now head to the Ayr Gold Cup.

The trainer added: “The Ayr Gold Cup is a good target and it’s seven weeks to Ayr. Summerghand will join him. He got his leg over the stall and by the rules he had to be withdrawn.”