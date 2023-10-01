Ace Impact shows blistering burst for stunning Arc success

Ace Impact once again displayed his sensational turn of foot as he sprinted to glory in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

Unbeaten in five previous runs for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, the Prix du Jockey Club winner was trying his hand at 12 furlongs for the first time in the European middle-distance championship.

Employing his usual waiting tactics, Cristian Demuro settled Ace Impact – who got very worked up in the paddock beforehand – at the back of the field before unleashing his electrifying burst in the closing stages to overhaul the gallant Westover and pull away for an impressive triumph.

Rouget said: “I won with Sottsass three years ago, it was incredible because I started in Pau a long time ago. It’s a long way (journey of training career) and two Arcs in four years is fantastic.”

He added: “I am like a very backward horse and I am just maturing now. So I hope I have a few good years again in front of me.

“I know how I started with jumpers and very bad Flat horses. With Millkom it was the first sign of a Classic career in 1994 and after we won with Le Havre and Stacelita and now we have a very strong stable.

“Thank you to all of my team. I have two teams now, one in Pau and one in Deauville. There is a lot of work always in a serious, serious way.

“We always say they are the best when they win, I think it is his strong acceleration. It is something I have never seen.

“I don’t know if he will go straight to the stud or run next year. It will be decided between the two owners and me, but I don’t know yet.”