Adaay in the sun well deserved for teak-tough Millman filly

Determined filly Adaay In Devon again showed great heart to cling on for victory in the Listed-class BetMGM: It’s Showtime Scurry Stakes over five furlongs at Sandown.

Rod Millman’s well-backed 11-8 favourite took up a customary prominent position early on under Silvestre de Sousa but it was clear from halfway that she was going to have to work hard for victory.

However, the three-year-old first saw off the challenge of the free-running Nighteyes and then the line came just in time for her to shade Flora Of Bermuda by a head.

That made it seven wins from 15 starts for Adaay In Devon, who has also been a runner-up on four occasions, including when second to Jasour in a Commonwealth Cup trial at Ascot last month.

That was over six furlongs, along with her most recent outing, when third behind Elite Status in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury, and De Sousa was always confident his mount would dig deep in the closing stages at this trip.

He told Racing TV: “She’s very genuine and she gets further than five, even a stiff five.

“The problem was we were probably on the worst part of the ground on the inside, that’s not the place you want to be when it’s raining like that, it’s better to be three off.

“With the way the race has panned out, with the draw I had, I had to go that way, but she’s just so genuine and very tough, so I’m pleased she’s got her head in front quite nicely.

“She gives me 100 per cent every time I ride her and every race she runs, she produces great form, so I couldn’t be more pleased.”