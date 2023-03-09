Adamantly Chosen added to Brown Advisory field
Willie Mullins has supplemented Adamantly Chosen for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday.
Second to Gordon Elliott’s Mighty Potter in Grade One company at the Dublin Racing Festival over two miles and five furlongs, it appears connections are now keen to step him up to three miles.
He is one of six possibles for Mullins among 14 left in, although that does include Gaillard Du Mesnil, the red-hot favourite for the National Hunt Chase.
Bronn, I Am Maximus, Ramillies and Sir Gerhard complete his sextet.
Elliott’s Gerri Colombe, Patrick Neville’s The Real Whacker and Thyme Hill from Philip Hobbs’ yard all stand their ground along with Dan Skelton’s mare Galia Des Liteaux.
A total of 22 remain in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, eight trained by Mullins.
That does include Facile Vega and Il Etait Temps, both towards the head of the betting for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
Stablemate Impaire Et Passe has been heavily backed for the race in recent days, with Gaelic Warrior another with leading claims.
Leading the home team is the Paul Nicholls-trained Hermes Allen, so impressive when winning the Challow Hurdle at Newbury – form which has worked out incredibly well.
Barry Connell’s Good Land is another major contender.
Delta Work and Galvin give Elliott a very strong hand in the Glenfarclas Chase, while Elliott’s Andy Dufresne is set to carry top weight in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual for which 40 remain, including Gavin Cromwell’s prolific winner Final Orders.
Mullins still has 11 engaged in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper as he seeks to enhance his already incredible record in the race, however, it is John Kiely’s A Dream To Share who heads the ante-post markets.
Camprond, HMS Seahorse and Run For Oscar are among the confirmations for the Coral Cup.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox