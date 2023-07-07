Adayar given Princess of Wales’s Stakes option at Newmarket

Charlie Appleby is responsible for four of the six confirmations for the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday.

The Group Two contest is the feature event on day one of the July Festival and Appleby appears intent on securing back-to-back victories following the success of Yibir 12 months ago.

Adayar, the Derby and King George hero of 2021, has the option of returning to a mile and a half after finishing third in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance could make his first appearance since disappointing in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March.

Recent Fred Archer Stakes scorer Kemari and Meydan Group Two winner Global Storm, last seen finishing second to stablemate Hurricane Lane in the Jockey Club Stakes, complete the Moulton Paddocks quartet.

John and Thady Gosden’s Israr and the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance are the other contenders.

Royal Ascot runner-up Malc is one of 14 juveniles entered for the other Group Two on the card, the Bahrain Turf Club July Stakes.

Richard Fahey’s youngster found only Valiant Force too strong when a 66-1 shot for last month’s Norfolk Stakes and looks set for a step up from five to six furlongs next week.

His Majesty is one of three possibles for Aidan O’Brien along with Edwardian and Mountain Bear.

Arrest heads 13 horses in the mix for the Bahrain Trophy, a recognised trial for the St Leger.

The Juddmonte-owned colt disappointed when favourite to provide Frankie Dettori with a dream success in his final Derby, and was again well held at the Royal meeting. Connections will be hoping for an easier surface on the July course.

Saint George is an obvious contender for Andrew Balding after finishing second in the Queen’s Vase. Circle Of Fire (Sir Michael Stoute) was fourth in the same race for the King and Queen and could also run at Newmarket.

The Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes looks an interesting contest, with the long-absent Nostrum the potential headline act.

The Kingman colt has not been seen in competitive action since finishing third in last season’s Dewhurst, with a spring setback ruling him out of the Classics.

This Listed contest appears an ideal comeback target for the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt, but he might not have things all his own way, with James Ferguson’s Jersey runner-up Zoology and Appleby’s unbeaten course and distance winner Imperial Emperor among his potential rivals.