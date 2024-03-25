Adrian Murray upbeat over Bucanero Fuerte ahead of possible 2000 Guineas tilt

Adrian Murray has issued an upbeat report on the wellbeing of his Group One-winning colt Bucanero Fuerte ahead of a possible tilt at the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

The Wootton Bassett colt won three of his five starts as a juvenile, landing the Railway Stakes and the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh as well finishing a close-up third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

He finished a well beaten third behind Henry Longfellow when a hot favourite to double his top-level tally in the National Stakes in September and he has not been seen in competitive action since, but Murray is thrilled with how his stable star has wintered ahead of his three-year-old campaign.

“We couldn’t be happier with him now. He did his first bit of work the other day and it was very, very good,” said the trainer.

“He’s entered for the Guineas and it hasn’t been decided yet whether he’ll go or not, whether we go up in trip or stick to six or seven (furlongs), we’ll see nearer the time.

“He’s improved a lot in the last six or eight weeks and has gotten very strong, he’s come in his coat and looks fantastic.

“It’s hard to say what we’ll do and he’ll tell us, but if we were to go for the Guineas we might just go straight there.

“He turned out to be a super horse for us last year. He didn’t run up to his best in the National Stakes, our horses were under a bit of a cloud at that stage, and he never travelled at all in the race – he wasn’t the same horse that we’d seen before that.

“I’m very happy with him at the moment and hopefully he’ll step up to the plate again this year.”

Bucanero Fuerte is just one of several Amo Racing-owned horses Murray is looking forward to seeing in action this term, with Crypto Force an exciting addition to the team.

The son of Time Test claimed the notable scalp of dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin on his debut two years ago, but has been off the track since winning the Group Two Beresford Stakes later that season for Michael O’Callaghan, having since failed to make the track during spells in training with John and Thady Gosden and latterly George Boughey.

Now a four-year-old, Crypto Force holds big-race entries in the Alleged Stakes (April 6) and the Tattersalls Gold Cup (May 26) at the Curragh and appears to be nearing a comeback.

“He’s doing grand and he’ll probably shortly be out, I’d say. We’re happy with him at the minute,” Murray added.

Another top-class prospect set to return to Ireland is Valiant Force, who provided Murray with a first Royal Ascot success when claiming a shock 150-1 victory in last summer’s Norfolk Stakes and finished a half-length second to Big Evs at the Breeders’ Cup.

It will be great to get him back and he'll be targeted at all the top sprints

The three-year-old stayed in America for the first part of the new year, but is soon set to make his way back across the Atlantic for a European campaign.

“We have some right nice horses to go war with this year. Valiant Force is coming back to us as well so we’re going to have him for Royal Ascot all being well,” said Murray.

“He’s ran twice in America (since the Breeders’ Cup), finishing second and fourth. It will be great to get him back and he’ll be targeted at all the top sprints.”