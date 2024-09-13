Aesterius gets the better of Big Mojo in tight Flying Childers finish

Aesterius turned the tables on his old rival Big Mojo to claim top honours in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

Big Mojo was bidding to provide trainer Mick Appleby and owners Paul and Rachael Teasdale with back-to-back victories in the Group Two contest, following the success of the popular Big Evs 12 months ago, and battled his way to the front inside the last of five furlongs.

However, the Archie Watson-trained Aesterius (7-2), who had been pipped by Big Mojo in Goodwood’s Molecomb Stakes before landing a Group Three in France less than a fortnight ago, was produced with a late run by James Doyle in the Wathnan Racing silks and finished best to win the day by a neck.

Irish raider Magnum Force, the 11-4 favourite at the off following a luckless outing in the Roses Stakes at York last month, was best of the rest in third.

Doyle said: “He hasn’t done a lot wrong, I just felt I did a couple of things wrong in the Molecomb – I perhaps rode him too conservatively.

“When we went to France I was keen to make use of his speed and again today, I spoke to Archie beforehand and he said ‘let him get out and do his thing’.

“We raced pretty much by ourselves most of the way and he did have a look at the crowd when I put him under pressure, so that can only be a good sign.”

Watson has big plans for his young colt, with the Prix de l’Abbaye on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp and a trip to the Breeders’ Cup under consideration.

The Breeders' Cup will be his end-of-season target

He said: “James said he’s still very babyish and he came off the bridle early enough today. He’s still looking at things beside him as he’s running down the track.

“He’s a very talented horse. He won the Prix d’Arenberg last time out and just 12 days later he has backed it up, which is the same double we did with Soldier’s Call (in 2018). He’s a very talented two-year-old and we’re very lucky to train him.

“I think next year is the time to explore six furlongs. The Breeders’ Cup will be his end-of-season target – it should really suit him. The question mark is do we have a crack at the Prix de l’Abbaye in the meantime? He’ll get 18lb off his elders and Soldier’s Call was only just beaten by Mabs Cross after winning this, so that will be discussed.

“It’s obviously going to be a trickier year next year for him so I often think it’s worth running them at two if you’re happy with them. He’ll either have two more runs this year or one.”

Mick Appleby still intends to head to the Breeders’ Cup with Big Mojo, saying: “He’s run well. The ground has probably just gone a little softer than he’d like, but he’s run well.

“He maybe just hit the front a bit too soon, he maybe just needs holding on to a bit longer as when he hits the front he thinks he’s done enough.

“It was another great run, we’re happy with that and the plan is to still head for the Breeders’ Cup.”