Aesterius rated quick enough for Molecomb dash

Wathnan Racing have assembled a crack team of two-year-olds and their Aesterius has the chance to register a first group-level success in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes.

Archie Watson’s colt was a taking winner at Bath on debut and after running with credit when fifth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, he returned to winning ways in impressive style in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

Connections were mulling over a move up to six furlongs post Sandown, but have elected to stay at the minimum distance, where the speed he showed in Esher can come to the fore.

“We were delighted with him at Sandown and I think he has plenty of speed, so we’re sticking at five furlongs,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for the Qatar-based owners.

“It’s a big field, so we’re going to need some luck, but he’s a straightforward horse with a great temperament – he has a very relaxed demeanour which will stand him in good stead. Hopefully James (Doyle, jockey) can navigate a trouble-free course.

“You would imagine there is going to be plenty of pace, which might make James’ job a little easier and we’ll be leaving it up to him, he knows the horse.”

Watson’s hand is bolstered by Vingegaard, who was thwarted late on in his attempt to win the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury and was a respectable fifth in the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting before that.

Ed Walker’s Celandine built on a Windsor novice triumph to claim Listed honours in Newmarket’s Empress Fillies’ Stakes on her penultimate start and was only a length adrift of Karl Burke’s well-regarded Arabie in France last time.

She now drops back in trip attempting to regain the winning thread, with her handler confident she can take a hand in proceedings.

Walker said: “She’s in flying form and is taking her racing unbelievably well. She seems to be getting bigger and better and stronger with it.

“She’s been busy, but she looks a proper two-year-old and I think strictly on a line through It Ain’t Two, I don’t see why we are a bigger price than Aesterius.

“I think coming back in trip will be a benefit and we’re very excited about it.”

Mick Appleby saddled Big Evs to claim this Group Three prize 12 months ago and returns with both Mr Lightside and Big Mojo.

The former is now ready for a step up in grade after two taking victories in calmer waters, while the latter goes immediately into group company having finished second at Beverley on debut.

“Mr Lightside won very well last time at Nottingham and it was quite a decent race as well – and he did it quite impressively,” said Appleby.

“He’s always kept improving since we’ve had him. He probably wouldn’t be quite as good as Big Evs but I think he is pretty decent and I think he goes there with a very good chance.”

On Big Mojo, he added: “He ran very well on debut at Beverley and I think he will run very well as well. I don’t think there is much between them and they both go there with live chances.”

Donnacha O’Brien’s Irish raider Usdi Atohi has the assistance of Ryan Moore when looking to build on his Listed Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes win, while Adrian Keatley’s Francisco’s Piece was a winner at the same level in France before faltering in the Coventry Stakes recently and now drops back in trip.

“We’re looking forward to running him and we’ve had this race on our minds with him for a while,” said Keatley.

“He’s got a good draw and the horse is in good form. Five furlongs shouldn’t be a problem for him, he’s won over five and has performed at a high level at that trip, so dropping back to five won’t be an issue.”