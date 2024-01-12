Affordability checks debate set for February
A debate will be held to discuss the implementation of affordability checks on February 26, the Petitions Committee has announced.
Participants and fans of racing signed a petition, which needed 100,000 signatures to reach this stage, after it was launched under the name of Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale.
British Horseracing Authority chief executive Julie Harrington said in a statement: “We are pleased that the important issue of affordability checks will now be subjected to proper levels of parliamentary scrutiny.
“The fact that our survey reached the required 100,000 signatures threshold in just 27 days is powerful testament to the strength of feeling shared by bettors over the proposed checks. This has today been recognised by the Petitions Committee.
“No other form of leisure activity is subjected to the kinds of restrictions being proposed by the Government and so it is right that MPs have the chance to forensically debate this issue.
“The BHA and other racing stakeholders will work with MPs on both sides of the House to ensure that the views of British racing and those who bet on the sport are properly represented within the debate.
“While we support the need to protect individuals from the risk of gambling-related harm it remains the case that millions of people enjoy betting on horseracing without suffering any ill effects.
“The BHA will therefore continue to push for changes to the Gambling Commission’s proposals on affordability checks to protect the sport’s financial future and limit the impact on racing bettors.”
