Aga Khan moving horses with Jean-Claude Rouget to Graffard
The Aga Khan Studs are to relocate all of the horses they have based with Jean-Claude Rouget to the stable of Francis-Henri Graffard.
The Aga Khan’s famous green silks with red epaulettes are a regular sight on European racecourses and the owner is a major presence in France, where he has horses based with Mikel Delzangles, Graffard and Rouget.
The latter, who has stepped away from the helm of his yards recently due to ill health, announced last week that he would be merging with fellow French trainer Jerome Reynier in January 2025.
Their joint string will not include horses previously trained by Rouget for the Aga Khan, however, as the stud’s reorganisation will see them sent to Graffard.
A statement posted to the organisation’s website said: “The Aga Khan Studs have announced that their horses currently trained by Jean-Claude Rouget will be relocated to the Aiglemont training centre in Gouvieux under the supervision of Francis-Henri Graffard, with the aim of streamlining their operations.
“The team at Aga Khan Studs extend their heartfelt thanks to Jean-Claude Rouget for his dedication over the past 19 years, during which time he has won seven Group One races for H.H. the Aga Khan, including Valyra (Prix de Diane), Ervedya (Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, Coronation Stakes and Prix du Moulin de Longchamp) and more recently Vadeni (Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse Stakes).”
