Agartha too strong for Silver Flash field

Agartha made all the running to spring a 16-1 surprise in the Frank Conroy Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown

Placed in all her four previous starts, the Joseph O’Brien-trained filly got off the mark in game fashion under an enterprising ride by Declan McDonogh.

He had Agartha smartly out of the stalls to grab the lead from the outset and dictate proceedings in this Group Three contest over seven furlongs.

Seasai and Juncture sat behind the leader with Sablonne and Prettiest, the 10-11 favourite, bringing up the rear in the five-strong field.

Agartha in the winner’s enclosure after springing a surprise in the Silver Flash Stakes (Gary Carson/PA)

None of the four were able to get close enough to harass Agartha who found more in the straight to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

Juncture was second with the winner’s stablemate, Seisai, half a length away in third and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Prettiest a disappointing fourth of five.

“We’ve always thought a lot of her and she’s been running very well. Today we said we’d let her bowl along and she loved it. Maybe we were restricting her a bit much,” said the winning trainer.

“When we let her bowl along today, she really got into a great rhythm and galloped.

“They didn’t let her go, they followed her along all the way, she’s a good filly.

“I’d say she’ll go further too. The dam won a mile-and-a-six Listed race, so she could certainly go a mile at two anyway.”

Agartha could now head for the Group Two Debutante Stakes at the Curragh next month.

“We’ll probably head for the Debutante with her now. We’ve always had a very high opinion of her and she’s done nothing but improve with each run,” O’Brien added.