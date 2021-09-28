Ahoy Senor all set to start chasing career

Ahoy Senor (right) on his way to victory at Aintree (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:18pm, Tue 28 Sep 2021
Grade One-winning hurdler Ahoy Senor is set to make his novice-chasing debut in the coming weeks.

A £50,000 purchase after impressing in a wide-margin point-to-point victory in November, the Dylan Thomas gelding filled the runner-up spot in an Ayr bumper on his first start for Lucinda Russell, before going one better on his hurdling bow at the Scottish venue at the start of March.

Ahoy Senor was a widely unconsidered 66-1 shot when stepped up to the highest level at Aintree the following month, but produced a dominant front-running performance to ensure he heads into the new campaign as one of the most exciting prospects in the north.

Russell is keen for her stable star to make a low-key beginning to his career over fences – identifying a race at the Charlie Hall meeting at Wetherby as a potential starting point.

She said: “I’m really pleased with him. He’s summered very well and is in full work.

“He’s just a couple of pieces of work off a race really. Chasing is definitely the plan, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Wherever Ahoy Senor begins his chasing career, expectations will inevitably be high.

Russell added: “It’s quite a responsibility having a horse like him, but it’s a good situation to be in.

“We might start low and go to Hexham or Carlisle or Wetherby. There’s a three-mile novice chase at the Charlie Hall meeting, so maybe we’ll go to Wetherby for that.

“There’s no pressure. We’ll start small and see how we get on.”

