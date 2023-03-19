Ahoy Senor heading to Aintree if all goes to plan

Ahoy Senor will head to the Bowl at Aintree should he get over his Cheltenham Gold Cup fall.

The Lucinda Russell-trained eight-year-old was among the top British novice chasers last season, and signed off with a clear-cut win in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree, where he defeated the likes of Grade One winner L’Homme Presse and subsequent King George VI Chase hero Bravemansgame.

Though having found life tougher this term, he bounced back after a disappointing King George run to land the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Friday’s return to Prestbury Park was going well as he was full of running when leading the Gold Cup field to five fences from home under Derek Fox, where he got in too close and had a heavy fall.

However, Russell’s assistant and partner, eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, said he is none the worse for the tumble.

He ran really well. He will probably go to Aintree, God willing. He has got four weeks, so if he can recover from that, he'll run

“He’s a bit sorry for himself. He’s sound and everything. He is that type of horse. I think he feels almost embarrassed he fell, but he’s well and a couple of days and he’ll be over it. There are no physical issues,” said Scudamore.

“He ran really well. He will probably go to Aintree, God willing. He has got four weeks, so if he can recover from that, he’ll run.

“We’d always felt we’d go to Aintree with him after this. He’s got a week of quiet and a probably a fortnight working, then another quiet week before his race.

“The extra week between the two meetings this year will certainly be a help.”

The defeat was a bitter blow following the high of Corach Rambler taking the Ultima Handicap Chase for a second consecutive year for the yard.

Though the nine-year-old had a hard race in defeating Fastorslow by a neck and scoring for the fourth time in nine attempts over fences, he is still on course for the Randox Grand National on April 15, for which he is as short as 6-1 favourite.

Speaking from Carlisle on Sunday, Scudamore added: “Corach has lost a bit of weight, but I haven’t ridden him yet.

“I spoke to him last night and he’s very pleased with himself. It’s still the Grand National all being well.”