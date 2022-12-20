Ahoy Senor headlines 25 contenders for Rowland Meyrick highlight

Ahoy Senor, Sounds Russian and Chantry House are among 25 classy entries for the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

The three all ran in the Grade Two Many Clouds Chase last time out, with Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor faring best in third behind Grand National winner Noble Yeats, just in front of Ruth Jefferson’s Sounds Russian. Chanty House, however, was an early casualty.

Ahoy Senor does, however, still hold an engagement in the King George VI Chase at Kempton the same afternoon.

In what looks sure to be a cracking renewal, last year’s winner Good Boy Bobby, Aye Right, Happygolucky, Fanion D’Estruval and Into Overdrive are all engaged, along with Amy Murphy’s Kalashnikov.

Now a nine-year-old, Kalashnikov has been absent since finishing fourth to Allaho in the 2021 Ryanair Chase.

“Kalashnikov is in good form and, all being well, Wetherby will be his first step back on the road in a good while,” said Murphy of her stable star, who was a Grade One winner as a novice chaser.

“The Rowland Meyrick looks the obvious starting point and we know he likes the course from his two wins there as a young horse.

“His preparation has gone smoothly – we have brought him along slowly and he is at the point now where he is ready to get started.

“He is from the family of Kicking King and, as he is getting older, I think three miles is going to be his trip.”

Shan Blue, Sporting John and Remastered are just three others who may head north on Boxing Day.