Ahoy Senor makes all for impressive Newbury verdict

Ahoy Senor galloped his rivals into the ground with a dominating front-running display in the Ladbrokes John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury

The Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old unseated his rider on his chasing debut at Kelso four weeks ago and while he made the odd mistake here, he stuck to his task honourably to put his three rivals to the sword.

Mr Incredible, the 11-10 favourite for Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead, got with a length of Ahoy Senor in the home straight with four fences left, but that was as close as he got.

He was quickly brushed aside as the 5-2 shot bounded clear to score by 31 lengths in the hands of Derek Fox.

Ahoy Senor clears the Newbury water jump (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Coral offer 6-1 from 20s about Ahoy Senor’s chance in next year’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and his trainer is no doubt about the quality of her charge, who won a Grade One over hurdles at Aintree last term.

She said: “When you start talking about equality, your lady trainer unfortunately started crying there. I am not sure if male trainers do that.

“I started crying up the home straight. Coming back in, to actually think you have a horse like that – it is just amazing to be connected to a horse like this.

“We have won a Grand National and that was very special, but this is a young horse who is just starting off.

“I was watching him through the race and he is still a novice. That is his sixth race. He has no experience and he jumped around there with such ability. It is phenomenal to be involved with a horse like this.

“We knew he was a good horse at home – you just have to look at his stride and the way he gallops.

“It is nice for the owners, Karen and Bruce Wymer. They have made such an effort – they drove down from Aberdeen. They were meant to get a flight and that was cancelled. It was a good effort from them – we are made tough in Scotland.

“I could not have dreamed he would win by 31 lengths, but I’d hope that he’d win – but not like that.”

He is just an amazing horse – phenomenal

A trip to Kempton at Christmas could now be on the cards.

Russell added: “I don’t know what we’ll do, but it is probably easier to plan things with good horses.

“He was entitled to win on his handicap mark. The Kauto Star at Kempton is on the radar and that is right-handed so that will probably suit him. He is not the finished article yet and we have to get his jumping a little tighter, but he seemed to improve up the home straight.

“He is just an amazing horse – phenomenal!”