Ahoy Senor springs 66-1 surprise in Sefton Novices’ Hurdle

The Grand National-winning team of Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox teamed up at Aintree once more to win the Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle with Ahoy Senor at 66-1.

Having just his second start over hurdles, having won at Ayr last month, Ahoy Senor made every yard of the running.

As his challengers dropped away one by one in the straight there was only the favourite, Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame, who brought the strongest form to the table, able to get close before the final flight.

Ahoy Senor was not for stopping, though, and the lightly-raced six-year-old went away again on the run-in to score by seven lengths and his future looks very bright.

Fox, who won the 2017 National with the Russell-trained One For Arthur, said: “It’s unbelievable as he’s only had the one run over hurdles before.

“He works so well at home and everyone thinks a lot of him. I’m delighted.

“He’s a very talented horse. He does everything with so much ease and he’s a pleasure to ride – I’m very lucky to be on him.

“This is my first winner back here since the Grand National on One For Arthur (in 2017). It was brilliant.

“He’s a big horse and you wouldn’t to risk him on ground that was too fast. He does go on good ground. We just want it to be safe enough for him because he’s so big and you don’t want to risk injuring him. That’s why we took him out at Hexham.”

Russell said: “He’s just a super horse who gallops and jumps. I saw him win his point-to-point and he did the same thing there.

“It was only his second hurdle race today, but there was such confidence behind him at home. I just saw he was 66-1.

“I can’t believe we managed to get him beaten in a bumper, but jumping has taken him to another level and I can’t wait for him to go chasing.

Ahoy Senor looks to have a huge future (PA Wire)

“We bought him for £50,000, which is a lot of money, but not for a winning a point-to-pointer.”

She added: “It’s great for Derek to ride another big winner and great for the whole yard at home.

“He’s half-owned by my dad, who is 93. He’s found it hard through lockdown, like many people have. The racing has really kept him going, so it’s nice for him to watch it today.

“He is physically a bigger horse than Brindisi Breeze. He has already schooled over fences and jumps well, so I would hope next year is going to be really exciting.”