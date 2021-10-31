Aidan O’Brien still fine-tuning Breeders’ Cup plans

Aidan O’Brien reports his Breeders’ Cup contenders to have taken the journey to Del Mar in their stride – although the exact make-up of his challenge has yet to be decided.

The Ballydoyle handler finds himself in the slightly unusual situation of having four Group One winners as reserves to get a run in the Longines-sponsored Turf – with a fifth contender, Love, the only one guaranteed a start in the mile-and-a-half showpiece.

She could yet switch to the Filly & Mare Turf, which would mean first reserve Japan gets in the Turf. Broome and Bolshoi Ballet are third and fourth reserve respectively, with Mogul a little further down.

Bolshoi Ballet must wait to see if he gets a run in the Breeders’ Cup Turf (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Brien said on Sunday: “Love is in the Turf, but she might come out and go into the Filly & Mares to let in the likes of Japan, Bolshoi Ballet and Broome. They are all in good form.

“Glounthaune is in good shape for the Juvenile Turf, and we’re very happy with Mother Earth for the Mile. We have chances.

“They flew out yesterday and arrived there this morning about 8am, and all seemed to go well.

“They’ll stay in the barn for the next two days and then they’ll be out on the track for a couple of canters after that.

Mother Earth is on target for the Breeders’ Cup Mile (David Davies/Jockey Club) (PA Wire)

“There are seven gone over, and it depends what gets in now. Mogul is another who is a reserve.

“It will probably depend on whether the Japanese filly (Loves Only You) and Roger Varian’s filly (Teona) go for the Filly & Mares instead of the Turf.

“If they do, and Love goes there as well, they all have chances of getting in. We’ll probably know on Monday or Tuesday.”