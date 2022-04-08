08 April 2022

Aintree watering ahead of Grand National day

By NewsChain Sport
08 April 2022

Officials at Aintree have taken the decision to water the course overnight following a dry day in Liverpool.

The Grand National course is currently described as good to soft, good in places while the Mildmay course is good, good to soft in places.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma will apply five millimetres to the National course, with slightly less watering on the Mildmay track.

Varma said: “I am describing the Mildmay and Hurdles courses as good, good to soft in places, and the Grand National as good to soft, good in places ahead of Randox Grand National Day.

“We are watering both courses and will be putting 3mm on the Mildmay & Hurdle courses and 5mm on the Grand National course.

“By starting out wide, we are providing fresh ground every day, so the rails will be moved in three or four yards again so that on Saturday they are at their innermost position.”

The weather looks set fair for Saturday, with Varma adding: “Tomorrow is forecast to be very similar to today, which has been lovely. It’s going to be sunny, with just the slight chance of an isolated shower.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tennis legend Boris Becker faces jail for moving cash from business account after bankruptcy

news

Murderer of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa jailed for at least 36 years for sexually motivated attack

news

Rishi Sunak: ‘To smear my wife to get at me is awful’

news