Al Aasy and Al Qareem do battle again for Geoffrey Free honours

Al Aasy will hope to reverse previous form when he renews rivalry with Al Qareem in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

The pair last faced one another in October when Karl Burke’s Al Qareem claimed the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot, with Al Aasy finishing 13 lengths behind in fifth.

William Haggas’ charge has bounced back this term, starting with second in the Steventon Stakes here over 10 furlongs before securing his eighth career victory in the Group Three Glorious Stakes at Goodwood.

It was an impressive display by the talented son of Sea The Stars, who was boxed in by Relentless Voyager before eventually finding a gap by the rail inside the final half-furlong to power past his rival to a one-length success.

This Group Three contest, which is over one mile and five and a half furlongs, will be the furthest Al Aasy has ever raced, but that is not a concern for Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.

“He’s absolutely fine. He didn’t exactly have a hard race the other day, so hopefully he’s in good shape,” he said. “It’s quick enough to run him back, but he only ran for about 100 yards so hopefully he will still be in good form on Saturday.

“He’s been in very good form recently, he (Haggas) wouldn’t be running him back if he wasn’t happy with him.

“He’s a seven-year-old and we’ve kept him in training, had a little fun with him and he has a good opportunity. So we’ll roll the dice and hope he can win it.

“I’ll be surprised if that (trip) beats him. I don’t think that’s too bad at all. He can do any trip this horse, it’s just a question of things going right in the race.”

Al Qareem has had several near misses since his Ascot triumph, being beaten by a neck on his seasonal reappearance in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes in Berkshire before another runner-up finish in the John Smith’s Silver Cup at York in July.

The Awtaad gelding eventually faded behind Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup after giving a bold sight in front for a long way, and drops back down in grade and trip in a bid to return to the winner’s enclosure.

“I thought the Goodwood Cup was a very good run, I mean he was against the very best,” owner Nick Bradley said. “He got us excited at one point, he ran his race, he stayed on to the line and he ran a career best.

“The horses lined up against him at Newbury are not in that class. Ground conditions – we would have liked a little softer in an ideal world, but it is a significant drop in grade.

“I definitely wanted more juice in the ground. Goodwood was only two weeks ago so in an ideal world you would wait another week, but we felt we had to declare given what was in the race.

“We’ve beaten Al Aasy on soft ground at Ascot before, but what will happen I don’t know. I think given the right conditions he is the best horse in the race.”

Go Daddy steps up to Pattern company for the first time for William Muir and Chris Grassick after finishing less than a length second in a French Listed contest on his last start.

The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Sumo Sam – the only filly in the race – returns after wind surgery, while dual Group Three winner Roberto Escobarr, trained by Ian Williams, completes the five-runner field.