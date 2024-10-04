Al Aasy called on for another big effort

The resurgent Al Aasy will head to Ascot on Saturday in search of his third victory of the season in the BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes.

A Group One competitor in his pomp, William Haggas’ seven-year-old was a beaten favourite in this Group Three event 12 months ago as Al Qareem took home the spoils.

However, the son of Sea The Stars has rolled back the years in his three outings this term and after winning the Glorious Stakes, treated Al Qareem with disdain when sauntering to the Geoffrey Freer title at Newbury last time out.

He is now out to confirm form over Karl Burke’s defending champion and forms part of a two-strong assault from Somerville Lodge, with Haggas also saddling 2022 winner and stable favourite Hamish.

“Al Aasy has been in great form, had a little bit of time since his last run and I think William is very happy with the horse,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for Al Aasy’s owners Shadwell.

“I hope it’s not too heavy, but I don’t think that will stop him mind you. As far as I know, everybody is pleased with him. He’s in as good form as he’s every been in.

“We ran him back quite quickly after Goodwood with the Newbury race. Having said that, he won them both without having a hard time so hopefully he’s still fresh enough and can give a good account of himself.

“I’d be surprised if that (soft-heavy ground) beats him. He’s a seven-year-old and he’s run on soft ground before, so I don’t think that will be the biggest factor. He’s been an admirable horse for us and hopefully he can win again.”

Since finishing second to Al Aasy at Newbury, Al Qareem has thrived in his preferred soft ground at Chester when defending his Stand Cup crown and attempts to do the double he achieved 12 months ago by adding this prize.

“He’s doing very well, came out of the Chester race very well. He found that very easy and I think he didn’t really get out of second gear for that race,” said Nick Bradley, managing director of owners Nick Bradley Racing.

“100 per cent (he can defend his title). It is going to be difficult against Hamish and Al Aasy, they’ve met a couple of times and they keep beating him. But I’m the most confident I can be.

“Absolutely (it will be a good watch), three very good horses.”