Al Aasy sneaks through for Glorious triumph

Al Aasy overcame a troubled passage to claim top honours in the Coral Glorious Stakes at Goodwood.

The William Haggas-trained gelding was a 3-1 shot to claim his fifth victory at Group Three level, with Karl Burke’s Aimeric the marginal favourite at 5-2.

Al Aasy, who came close to Group One glory when narrowly beaten by Pyledriver in the 2021 Coronation Cup, was travelling comfortably best of the five-strong field as the race hotted up, but was all dressed up with nowhere to go a furlong out in the hands of Jim Crowley.

However, just when another Goodwood hard-luck story was being written, a gap opened up on the far rail and Crowley’s mount quickened up smartly to take it and he was ultimately well on top as he passed the post with a length in hand over Relentless Voyager.

Phantom Flight was a neck further behind in third, with Aimeric a little disappointing in fourth.

“It was a messy race,” said Crowley. “We went very steady, which we knew we would. I got a bit closer at the top of the hill and then I was quite happy when he was in a pocket.

“William said to ride him for luck and if it opens up, it opens up. We just needed that gap and I was very fortunate to have got up the rail.

He is just one of those horses who has to be produced at the last minute

“There wasn’t a lot of room up the rail and, in fairness to the horse, he was very brave. Once he was in there, it was game over really.

“He’s just as good over 10 furlongs as he is over a mile and a half. He has been a bit unlucky because that’s his run style.

“Obviously, he has been called a few names in the past for not being a battler. He is just one of those horses who has to be produced at the last minute.

“William said if you get beat riding for luck, it’s one of those things. When a trainer says that to you, it takes the pressure off a little bit.”

Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell, added: “It was always going to be a hard race for Jim to ride because William is adamant that this horse likes to have something to aim at and he doesn’t want him making the running or being too handy.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be much pace and you need all the luck to go with you on those occasions.

“As Jim said, they slowed it up coming up the hill, so he didn’t want to be single file sitting out the back if they quickened, so he let him slide up the inside but then you are in the hands of good fortune and the racing Gods, particularly here.

“The horse has still got the class and luckily when he did squeeze through, he quickened up and doesn’t even know he’s had a race.

“William has always had a huge opinion of the horse. People keep knocking him but he’s won nearly £400,000 and I wouldn’t mind a few more like that.”