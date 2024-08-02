Al Aasy to renew rivalry with Phantom Flight in Glorious Stakes

Al Aasy has the chance to turn the tables on Newbury conqueror Phantom Flight when he bids to give William Haggas back-to-back victories in the Coral Glorious Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

The Somerville Lodge handler saddled Hamish to land the spoils 12 months ago and having also claimed the Group Three prize in 2020 with Pablo Escobarr, now relies on his evergreen seven-year-old who proved he retained plenty of ability when reappearing 14 days ago.

Al Aasy has been an honourable servant for his connections over the years, with the seven-year-old a multiple winner and once a neck second in the Coronation Cup.

George Scott’s Phantom Flight got first run on the Shadwell-owned gelding in that slowly-run 10-furlong affair, holding on by a length, but Al Aasy’s connections are eying a different outcome over this mile-and-a-half trip.

“I think he was beaten fair and square on the day and he came from far back in a race that wasn’t particularly strongly run,” said Shadwell’s Angus Gold.

“It will be interesting to see him back and that was his first run after quite a layoff. I would like to think he will come on for it just in terms of getting back into the groove so to speak.

“I thought he looked like he retained his enthusiasm at Newbury and the moderate pace was never going to suit. Hopefully he will have come on for that and hopefully we can get him back on track – he’s been a good old servant for us and hopefully he will run a good race.”

Phantom Flight is yet to win over 12 furlongs and Scott is looking for him to prove his suitability for that distance as he seeks to fill the void left by the sidelined Isle Of Jura and shine for the handler’s Newmarket stable.

Intended for a trip to Bahrain this winter, this race represents an opportunity for the five-year-old to satchel another valuable prize en route to the Persian Gulf.

“We’ve been very pleased with him since Newbury and this looks a really nice spot for him,” said Scott.

“There’s still a question mark over a mile and a half with him, but with only five in the race it could turn into more of a mile-and-a-quarter type race.

“I’ve been delighted with him and it looks the right next step for him. He was bought for Bahrain and took a step in the right direction at Newbury and we just hope he can continue that ascent.

“Isle Of Jura paved the way for that type of horse and I’m certainly not going to put him in the same bracket as Isle Of Jura just yet, but he pleased us immensely at home.”

Roger Varian’s Aimeric finished second to Charlie Appleby’s King Of Conquest in the Tapster Stakes over course and distance, before chasing home the same rival in the Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket.

John and Thady Gosden’s Lion’s Pride has always shown useful ability and now makes his first start in Group company.

“Lion’s Pride has always been a talented colt,” said Thady Gosden.

“He’s come forward since his last run and top of the ground over a mile and a half will suit him well.”

Andrew Balding’s one-time Italian Derby third Relentless Dreamer has been in good order this term and completes the five-strong line-up.