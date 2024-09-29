Al Jehani reflects on ‘enjoyable’ British debut season

Hamad Al Jehani has relished taking on “the greatest trainers in the world”, as his first season training in Britain draws to a close.

A leading trainer in his native Qatar, Al Jehani made the move to Newmarket in the spring to handle a small string for leading owners Wathnan Racing.

Al Jehani’s satellite operation based at Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stables has sent out seven winners over the course of his first season training in the UK, while also registering a Group Three victory in France thanks to Make Me King in the Prix Quincey.

Defence Minister on Saturday became his first runner in a British Group One and the Qatari has enjoyed going head-to-head with with his contemporaries in the training ranks as he hones his training skills in the heartland of British Flat racing.

“I’m enjoying it and I have some good horses and a good team and it makes my time here very enjoyable,” said Al Jehani.

“It’s nice to be here and challenge the greatest trainers in the world. It’s totally different training in the UK to the Middle East and I need more time to understand the racing here.

“We are looking to understand more about racing over here in the UK and good performances from the horses is the main thing we are hoping for. There are no targets, we just want to see our horses produce a good performance every time.”

One special success during for Al Jehani was the victory of Solar Aclaim at Goodwood on Wednesday.

Although only a class four handicap, the three-year-old sprinter was ridden by fellow Qatari Faleh Bughenaim – successful in Arab races and as part of Al Shaqab’s endurance team – who has joined Al Jehani in Newmarket.

Bughenaim and Al Jehani have previously linked up to land the Qatar Derby with Wathnan’s Jeff Koons, but there was plenty of enjoyment taken from their first winner in unison in Britain.

“Faleh had his first winner in England so it means a lot for all the team,” continued Al Jehani.

“We prepared one horse for Faleh and he went and won at one of the greatest racecourses in the world. Solar Aclaim handled the ground very well and Faleh gave him a great ride. It was very special for us.”