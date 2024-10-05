Al Qareem proves back-to-back Cumberland Lodge hero

Karl Burke enjoyed another big Saturday winner when Al Qareem landed back-to-back BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot.

Burke has saddled the first three home in the Ayr Gold Cup and won the Cambridgeshire on the last two Saturdays, on top of several other major victories this season.

Al Qareem had been winless this term until he won a Listed race at Chester three weeks ago and that seemed to put an extra pep in his step.

Heavily backed, the 11-10 favourite built up an early advantage under Clifford Lee and while Cieren Fallon attempted to smuggle Al Aasy, who had played up pre-race, into it he could get no closer than two lengths.

Speaking from Newmarket, Burke said: “He won well and wears his heart on his sleeve.

“A mile and a half is his minimum trip and I said to Cliff if they give you an easy lead take it and if you can pinch a length or two up the hill it will be hard work for them to catch you on that ground. He never looked like being caught, did he.

“He’s got an entry at Ascot (Champions Day) and we will keep an eye on that race, but he is more likely to go for the Prix Royal-Oak and take a shot at that. We will see what turns up at both meetings and make a decision closer to the time.”

Johnny Portman’s Rumstar won for the first time since the Cornwallis Stakes in 2022 when streaking clear in the BetMGM Rous Stakes.

He deserved to win a decent race, it's been a long time between drinks for him

As usual Democracy Dilemma set a scorching early gallop but in testing conditions he was unable to keep it up.

Hector Crouch came through with a powerful run on Rumstar (6-1) and he beat Beautiful Diamond by two lengths.

Crouch told Sky Sports Racing: “Johnny is very easy to ride for, he leaves it up to you. He’s a very good trainer, he just said to put him in the right spot and let the horse do the rest.

“He deserved to win a decent race, it’s been a long time between drinks for him, he carries a lot of weight in handicaps and has been unlucky in a few Listed and Group races so it’s nice to get his head in front, for his owners and for Johnny.”

Apollo One (17-2), who has come close in so many big handicaps, got his day in the sun when winning the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes.

The six-year-old has been second on seven occasions, including in the Stewards’ Cup and most recently when beaten a nose in the Portland.

However, this time it never looked in doubt as he travelled sweetly throughout for Danny Tudhope before holding off Jarraaf by a length.

“He’s quick out of the stalls but he needs to be held together and have a bit of cover. He pinged the gates, they went steady and he travelled like a train throughout,” said Tudhope.

“He deserves that, he was very unlucky last time and deserved to get a win under his belt. It’s the first time I’ve ever sat on him but I think he enjoyed the ground.”

Peter Charalambous trains Apollo One in partnership with James Clutterbuck and said: “I think at Doncaster he actually thought he had won!

“That’s him done for the year now, I did think about Dubai but he can be quite naughty when he’s travelling.”

Kevin Ryan’s Volterra (11-2) did it the hard way from the front in the valuable BetMGM Challenge Cup.

Shane Gray was afforded an easy lead on the three-year-old and when he asked for more a furlong out Volterra scooted away to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Gray said: “It made it so simple, he jumped and travelled and when I gave him a squeeze he immediately picked up. He’s won over a mile but he’s not slow, if anything we could bring him back to six (furlongs).”