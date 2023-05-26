Alaroos steps up for Bronte Cup assignment

Harry Eustace’s Alaroos has a shot at gaining black type in the William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes at York on Saturday.

The Shadwell-owned four-year-old, who is by Golden Horn, made her first start for the stable in the Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood earlier in the month.

She was seventh in that Listed contest in a run her trainer found slightly disappointing, but she will step up both in trip and in grade in a Group Three event over a mile and six furlongs on the Knavesmire.

Eustace said: “She seems to have come on for Goodwood. We were a little bit underwhelmed, I suppose, there – I thought she’d run a little bit better. But I think a mixture of tempo and the trip on the track just found her out a little bit.

“And we’re hopeful that a mile-six at York will bring out her best attributes.

“The plan, her having been sent to me, was to try to get black type this year, so that’s what we’re looking for. It seemed a good opportunity. I think she’ll like the better ground.

“We’ve a couple of Golden Horns at home and they like quicker ground. So, we’re hopeful that she’ll handle it well.”

Eustace is keen produce some success for Shadwell as this is the first year the leading owner-breeder has sent horses into training with him.

He said: “It would be fantastic. Obviously it was a big boost to the yard to pick up such a great owner. The two-year-olds are just beginning to come along now and if there could be a nice one in there, it would be a real boost.”

The likely market leader is John and Thady Gosden’s Mimikyu, a Dubawi filly who landed the Park Hill at Doncaster last term before finishing down the field in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in the autumn.

Her stablemate One Evening takes her chance along with Ralph Beckett’s River Of Stars, fifth in the Park Hill, and William Haggas’ lightly-raced Sea Flawless.

Jim Goldie’s Wickywickywheels, the Roger Varian-trained Voodoo Queen, Donnacha O’Brien’s Moon Daisy and Typewriter for Andrew Balding complete the field.